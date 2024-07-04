Sign up
Photo 507
First road trip
In the car for the first time… road trip to my sisters… Zeus whined for the first 5 minutes… but on the way home he was asleep before we got to the bottom of her road… hopefully lots more road trips to come
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
510
photos
43
followers
76
following
139% complete
View this month »
Babs
ace
All these new things for him to learn.
July 7th, 2024
