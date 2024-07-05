Sign up
Photo 508
Oh no… in my flower pot
Couldn’t tell him off he looked so cute but my flowers were not so good afterwards… he keeps going for them as soon as I’m not looking 🤦♀️🐾🤣
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Beverley
ace
He’s sooo handsome… maybe it’s the colour
July 7th, 2024
Kathy
ace
He needs to learn where he can and shouldn't go.
July 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh dear, he really is testing you isn't he.
July 7th, 2024
