Oh no… in my flower pot by wendystout
Oh no… in my flower pot

Couldn’t tell him off he looked so cute but my flowers were not so good afterwards… he keeps going for them as soon as I’m not looking 🤦‍♀️🐾🤣
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

Beverley ace
He’s sooo handsome… maybe it’s the colour
July 7th, 2024  
Kathy ace
He needs to learn where he can and shouldn't go.
July 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh dear, he really is testing you isn't he.
July 7th, 2024  
