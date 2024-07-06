Sign up
Photo 509
‘Same place’ month 7
Photo challenge photo taken from the same place… but you wouldn’t think it was the height of summer
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
510
photos
43
followers
76
following
139% complete
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th July 2024 1:22pm
Tags
sameplace
Kathy
ace
It's just the gray sky. Which is appreciated here right now. So hot.
July 7th, 2024
