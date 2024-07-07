Previous
Feeling quite proud by wendystout
Photo 510

Feeling quite proud

First time for me actually managing the hanging baskets and pots… watering them every day… this was something that Bill always did a fabulous job of but I think he would be happy with my efforts
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You’ve done a great job, very pretty
July 7th, 2024  
Kathy ace
It's a job to keep up with all the watering. I'm glad that it's something that gives you good memories of him.
July 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
They look beautiful and so healthy. Hanging baskets and pot plants don't do well in our garden, probably because it gets too hot in summer, and they dry out quickly.
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise