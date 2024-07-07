Sign up
Previous
Photo 510
Feeling quite proud
First time for me actually managing the hanging baskets and pots… watering them every day… this was something that Bill always did a fabulous job of but I think he would be happy with my efforts
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
3
0
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
510
photos
43
followers
76
following
139% complete
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Beverley
You’ve done a great job, very pretty
July 7th, 2024
Kathy
It's a job to keep up with all the watering. I'm glad that it's something that gives you good memories of him.
July 7th, 2024
Babs
They look beautiful and so healthy. Hanging baskets and pot plants don't do well in our garden, probably because it gets too hot in summer, and they dry out quickly.
July 7th, 2024
