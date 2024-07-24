Previous
Yellow roses for friendship by wendystout
Photo 527

Yellow roses for friendship

A beautiful gift from my dear friend and such a lovely catch up 🌹
24th July 2024 24th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
