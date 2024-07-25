Previous
Out for dinner by wendystout
Out for dinner

Our first invitation out 🤣🤣🤣 I took a bouquet 💐 of flowers for my friend but I should have bought a tray of bedding plant as Zeus took a liking to her bedding plants… hopefully we get invited back again 🤦‍♀️
Wendy Stout

@wendystout
