Photo 530
Handsome boy
Looking so grown up today after his first trip to the groomers for a bath blow dry and trim… he was so relaxed he fell asleep while he was there at least he wasn’t stressed 🤣🤣
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
531
photos
43
followers
76
following
145% complete
View this month »
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th July 2024 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait of Zeus
July 28th, 2024
