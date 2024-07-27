Previous
Handsome boy by wendystout
Handsome boy

Looking so grown up today after his first trip to the groomers for a bath blow dry and trim… he was so relaxed he fell asleep while he was there at least he wasn’t stressed 🤣🤣
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

ace
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait of Zeus
July 28th, 2024  
