Allotment pickings by wendystout
Allotment pickings

A lovely visit from a friend who brought some lovely produce from her first years crop from her allotment… I think her and her husband have done really well they were delicious 😋
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

2024 and I can't believe that I'm now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it's been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these great veggies, how wonderful to get them fresh from the garden.
July 30th, 2024  
julia ace
Looks like a great crop.. It is lovely eating fresh from the garden..
July 30th, 2024  
