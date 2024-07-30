Previous
A very special tree 🌳 by wendystout
A very special tree 🌳

At the top of the hill at the back of my house… I love the way the bark has formed at heart without anyone carving it out 💕🌳
How fabulous is that!
July 30th, 2024  
