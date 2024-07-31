Previous
Summer days by wendystout
Photo 534

Summer days

A lovely visit from our granddaughter and daughter in law today… taking Zeus out for a walk down the lane… and gates are for climbing of course 🤦‍♀️
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Wendy Stout

