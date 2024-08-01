Previous
First trip to the pub by wendystout
Photo 535

First trip to the pub

And very well behaved he was too, in the beer garden of course not sure I’m ready to take him inside 🤣🤣 maybe when he’s a bit older
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Wendy Stout

Thom Mitchell ace
Nice portrait of the two of you!
August 2nd, 2024  
