Raining cats and dogs by wendystout
Photo 549

Raining cats and dogs

Puppy training in a deluge…. Zeus was drenched and I looked like a drowned rat.. better picture of him than me 🤣🤣 but glad to report he did really well
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
150% complete

