Pub trip ✅ by wendystout
Pub trip ✅

Yayy first trip walking to and from the pub… successful trip and nice that my friend joined me on this experiment… we weren’t sure if we would get 10 minutes but we actually managed 2 hours… well done Zeus 🐾
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Wendy Stout

Suzanne ace
He looks exhausted by the trip!
August 17th, 2024  
