Previous
Next
“I don’t mind the leaves that are leaving “ by wendystout
Photo 585

“I don’t mind the leaves that are leaving “

Said Piglet….
I don’t know if I agree 🤣🤣
I filled a bag full today but had a go with the leaf blower for the first time 🍁🍂
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise