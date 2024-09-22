Previous
Coffee and Croissant Sunday morning treat by wendystout
Photo 586

Coffee and Croissant Sunday morning treat

My treat after another damp puppy training session
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
