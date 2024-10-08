Previous
Rainbow on my shoulder by wendystout
Rainbow on my shoulder

Dodging the showers and enjoying the bays of Trearddur and Red Warf 🌈🐾
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Dorothy
So nice!
October 8th, 2024  
Kathy
What a beautiful background.
October 8th, 2024  
Corinne C
So lovely
October 9th, 2024  
