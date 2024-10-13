Previous
Spruced up by wendystout
Photo 607

Spruced up

Really happy with the repainting of my porch and front door…. Looking good with the Autumn wreath made by a very talented local lady… quite happy that my hanging baskets are still holding in there… maybe 1 more week 🤞
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely welcoming entrance… beautiful…
October 13th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow it really looks a picture!
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise