Previous
Next
Black and white by wendystout
Photo 635

Black and white

Finally put together a selection of B&W photos… even got out my spirit level to make sure they were level
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great collection!
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise