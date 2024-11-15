And they’re off

Previous
Great start to the Autumn Festival at Cheltenham… no wins for me on day one hopefully tomorrow… and that’s why it’s called gambling and not winning as my Bill would have said
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Wendy Stout

Corinne C ace
Awesome capture!
November 18th, 2024  
