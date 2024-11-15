Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 638
And they’re off
Great start to the Autumn Festival at Cheltenham… no wins for me on day one hopefully tomorrow… and that’s why it’s called gambling and not winning as my Bill would have said
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
1
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
640
photos
42
followers
75
following
175% complete
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th November 2024 1:17pm
Corinne C
ace
Awesome capture!
November 18th, 2024
