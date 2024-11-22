Previous
It's early but Christmas is coming by wendystout
It’s early but Christmas is coming

I’m not usually a fan of starting Christmas planning before December but had a lovely day at a craft maker’s market at Delamere Manor… this is the sort of Christmas shopping I like 🎁
Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024
Beverley ace
Fun & fabulous
