Storm Bert brewing by wendystout
Photo 645

Storm Bert brewing

What a blustery day, early walk before the storm set in… then home for a nice coffee and a real fire 🔥 for the first time this season
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
