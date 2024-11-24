Previous
Chester City Walls walk by wendystout
Chester City Walls walk

Lovely walk along the city walls finishing at the cathedral and town hall for the Christmas markets…. Getting into the spirit with a mulled wine and a very good friend
24th November 2024

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Wendy ace
You two look marvelous! Nice shot.
November 24th, 2024  
