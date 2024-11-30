Previous
Rugby club panto by wendystout
Photo 652

Rugby club panto

Need I say more !!! It was so funny and such a great fundraiser for Lymm Rugby 🏉 Club
Nice to go with my neighbours I was so happy to be invited 💕
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
179% complete

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Great shot, smiles and pov
December 3rd, 2024  
