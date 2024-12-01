Previous
Visit to Santa 🎅🏼 by wendystout
Photo 653

Visit to Santa 🎅🏼

Awww gorgeous afternoon to go with my granddaughter Lois to see Father Christmas… such magical memories 💕
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Wendy Stout

Judith Johnson
Gorgeous happy capture. This lovely lady looks just like a friend I used to work with!
December 3rd, 2024  
Wendy Stout
@busylady awww thanks Judith… the picture is me with my granddaughter…. Glad I remind you of your friend 💕
December 3rd, 2024  
