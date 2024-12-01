Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 653
Visit to Santa 🎅🏼
Awww gorgeous afternoon to go with my granddaughter Lois to see Father Christmas… such magical memories 💕
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
654
photos
42
followers
75
following
179% complete
View this month »
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st December 2024 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous happy capture. This lovely lady looks just like a friend I used to work with!
December 3rd, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
@busylady
awww thanks Judith… the picture is me with my granddaughter…. Glad I remind you of your friend 💕
December 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close