Getting creative

Fabulous evening with my sister… our mum would have been delighted to see our efforts as she was a very accomplished florist… we decided to make this event our Christmas present to each other rather than buy presents 🎄🎅🏼
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Wendy Stout

