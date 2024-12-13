Previous
Capturing the moment 🤣🤣 by wendystout
Photo 665

Capturing the moment 🤣🤣

I’m not big into cooking but I was quite chuffed with the smoked salmon, beetroot and mushroom terrine that I made for my neighbour’s dinner party… another lady made the dessert and our hostess made the dinner a lovely evening with lovely people
13th December 2024 13th Dec 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact