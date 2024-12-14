Previous
Sunshine and showers by wendystout
Photo 666

Sunshine and showers

On our walk today and even a little rainbow 🌈
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
182% complete

JackieR ace
Goodness what a fabulous scene of amazing light
December 15th, 2024  
