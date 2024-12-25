Sign up
Previous
Photo 676
Merry Christmas everyone
Wishing you all a very happy Christmas 🎅🏼 and thanking you all for your wonderful support and kindness you’ve kept me going and helping to find a positive in every day 💕🎄
25th December 2024
25th Dec 24
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
676
photos
42
followers
75
following
185% complete
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th December 2024 4:20pm
Babs
ace
What a feast.
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Happy Holidays Wendy!
December 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous, Merry Christmas Wendy :-)
December 27th, 2024
