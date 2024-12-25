Previous
Merry Christmas everyone by wendystout
Photo 676

Merry Christmas everyone

Wishing you all a very happy Christmas 🎅🏼 and thanking you all for your wonderful support and kindness you’ve kept me going and helping to find a positive in every day 💕🎄
25th December 2024 25th Dec 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a feast.
December 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Happy Holidays Wendy!
December 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous, Merry Christmas Wendy :-)
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact