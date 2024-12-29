Previous
Sky was on fire tonight by wendystout
Sky was on fire tonight

Was such a beautiful sky on my drive home it was difficult to keep my eyes on the road but I did stop to quickly take a picture
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
