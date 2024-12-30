Previous
Crafting Sunday by wendystout
Crafting Sunday

With my sister… I think I’ve started something here… we both succeeded in making the felting mouse decorations… just a couple of stabs with the needle and a slight burn with the glue gun but otherwise a fun afternoon 🤣🤣
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Wendy Stout

Beverley ace
These are so adorable… beautifully made.
Well done
December 30th, 2024  
