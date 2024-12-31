Previous
Bye 2024…. by wendystout
Photo 682

Bye 2024….

Happy new year everyone… wishing you good health and happiness for 2025
Lovely evening in our local pub so nice to see so many local people… home by 9pm and PJs on…
2025 resolution is just looking forward 💕
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact