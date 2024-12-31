Sign up
Previous
Photo 682
Bye 2024….
Happy new year everyone… wishing you good health and happiness for 2025
Lovely evening in our local pub so nice to see so many local people… home by 9pm and PJs on…
2025 resolution is just looking forward 💕
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
