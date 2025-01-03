Sign up
Previous
Photo 685
Doggy lunch date
What better way to bring in the new year with an espresso martini 🍸 and my bestie.., nice walk first followed by a late lunch/early tea… my favourite kind of day 💕🐾
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
685
photos
41
followers
76
following
187% complete
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd January 2025 12:56pm
Beverley
ace
Brilliant planning, super photo of you all…
Zeus is so chilled…
January 3rd, 2025
