Doggy lunch date by wendystout
Doggy lunch date

What better way to bring in the new year with an espresso martini 🍸 and my bestie.., nice walk first followed by a late lunch/early tea… my favourite kind of day 💕🐾
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Beverley ace
Brilliant planning, super photo of you all…
Zeus is so chilled…
January 3rd, 2025  
