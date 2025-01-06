Previous
Cute Dexters by wendystout
Photo 688

Cute Dexters

On a very slippery walk with Zeus couldn’t help to smile at these cute creatures
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Last week I took some photos of cows, haven’t used them yet. They have such adorable faces.
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact