Previous
Photo 689
Auditioning for the snow dog ⛄️❄️🐾
He had a ball today… he wasn’t bothered that we couldn’t get the car out of our lane 🤣🤣 plenty of food in the house so thankfully it’s not an issue… nice to get out with my proper camera again but he was sooo fast
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
689
photos
42
followers
76
following
188% complete
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
7th January 2025 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully bouncy happy Zeus… having so much fun.
Fabulous photo.
January 7th, 2025
