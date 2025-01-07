Previous
Auditioning for the snow dog ⛄️❄️🐾 by wendystout
Auditioning for the snow dog ⛄️❄️🐾

He had a ball today… he wasn’t bothered that we couldn’t get the car out of our lane 🤣🤣 plenty of food in the house so thankfully it’s not an issue… nice to get out with my proper camera again but he was sooo fast
7th January 2025

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Beverley ace
Wonderfully bouncy happy Zeus… having so much fun.
Fabulous photo.
January 7th, 2025  
