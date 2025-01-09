Sign up
Previous
Photo 691
Sunshine and snow
It’s making some lovely opportunities for taking pictures
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
2
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
JackieR
ace
What a gorgeous photo
January 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A photo bouncing with happiness & Joy. Zeus really is a wonderful companion…
January 9th, 2025
