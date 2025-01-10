Sign up
Previous
Photo 692
Getting close up to the plants
The snow has given so many photo opportunities recently but decided to get my camera out today and practice some close ups… spoilt for choice
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
10th January 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Pretty. Confectioner's sugar all over everything.
January 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
So pretty, you must have had lots of snow.
January 10th, 2025
