Uhh ho now where was I upto? by wendystout
Photo 694

Uhh ho now where was I upto?

I really shouldn’t leave a project midway through 🤦‍♀️ my own fault for getting distracted and starting a new project
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
190% complete

JackieR ace
That was a surprise! Had no recollection of uploading a photo of my blanket. Bet there's no errors in yours,
January 12th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I know that feeling
January 12th, 2025  
