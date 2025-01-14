Sign up
Photo 695
Waiting for Amy
Zeus was eagerly waiting for Amy the doggy daycare lady to pick him… excited to see his playmates again… a big list of my jobs to get done today
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
Carolyn
The longing in those eyes, love it.
January 14th, 2025
Beverley
A cute cuddly jumper… he’s soo adorable
January 14th, 2025
Rob Z
He is sooo cute in his little jumper.
January 14th, 2025
