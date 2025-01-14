Previous
Waiting for Amy by wendystout
Photo 695

Waiting for Amy

Zeus was eagerly waiting for Amy the doggy daycare lady to pick him… excited to see his playmates again… a big list of my jobs to get done today
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carolyn
The longing in those eyes, love it.
January 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A cute cuddly jumper… he’s soo adorable
January 14th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
He is sooo cute in his little jumper.
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact