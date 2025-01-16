Previous
Playing around with B&W by wendystout
Playing around with B&W

Trying out shooting directly in b&w rather than convert after taking… didn’t realise I could do it directly in my phone… obviously smarter than me 🤣🤦‍♀️
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
Thom Mitchell ace
I have looked for such a setting on my phone, too, but so far I have been unsuccessful. I guess I’ll have to do a general search. This is an awesome scene!
January 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Our phones are very clever… time for me to do a couple of YouTube trainings..
January 17th, 2025  
