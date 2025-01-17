Previous
Janus Roman god of beginnings and ends
Janus Roman god of beginnings and ends

Very apt for January and the source of the name of the month which is something new I’ve learnt today 🤣🤣 playing around with filters to give an interesting effect
Wendy Stout

Beverley
Very nice Sculpture… nice centrepiece. Lovely warmth in your editing. Brilliant
January 17th, 2025  
