Pup date by wendystout
Pup date

Lovely lunch with my friend and our puppies were very well behaved we even managed to get a late lunch 🥂🐾
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
January 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oh my goodness they are so adorable… look a similar age?
Wonderful to see you all happy and enjoying life… this is good!!!
January 18th, 2025  
