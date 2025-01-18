Sign up
Previous
Photo 699
Pup date
Lovely lunch with my friend and our puppies were very well behaved we even managed to get a late lunch 🥂🐾
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
2
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
699
photos
44
followers
77
following
191% complete
View this month »
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
699
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th January 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
January 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oh my goodness they are so adorable… look a similar age?
Wonderful to see you all happy and enjoying life… this is good!!!
January 18th, 2025
Wonderful to see you all happy and enjoying life… this is good!!!