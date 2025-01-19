Previous
Cozy crafting Sunday by wendystout
Photo 700

Cozy crafting Sunday

Loving my new stitch markers too 🧶
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
191% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Snuggly capture… cool markers
January 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Love that stitch marker! Do they do Jackies????
January 19th, 2025  
