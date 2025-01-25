Sign up
Previous
Photo 706
Pub dog walk day
Lovely walk along the canal and trans pennine trail… bacon butties and coffee to get us fuelled before starting… nice to be joined by a lady in the village who lives on her own 💕☕️🐾
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
706
photos
44
followers
77
following
193% complete
View this month »
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th January 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Ooo it looks a beautiful walk, and lovely to discover a new friend.
Gorgeous capture…
January 25th, 2025
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice shot!
January 25th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Lovely day d=for a walk in such surroundings. I have walked along that canal!
January 25th, 2025
