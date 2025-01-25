Previous
Pub dog walk day by wendystout
Photo 706

Pub dog walk day

Lovely walk along the canal and trans pennine trail… bacon butties and coffee to get us fuelled before starting… nice to be joined by a lady in the village who lives on her own 💕☕️🐾
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo it looks a beautiful walk, and lovely to discover a new friend.
Gorgeous capture…
January 25th, 2025  
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
January 25th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely day d=for a walk in such surroundings. I have walked along that canal!
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact