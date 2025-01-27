Previous
Finished and Wearing it by wendystout
Photo 708

Finished and Wearing it

Super squishy 🧶 yarn was heavenly to knit with
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact