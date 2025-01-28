Previous
Upcycled Christmas Wreath by wendystout
Photo 709

Upcycled Christmas Wreath

I can’t claim credit for this but I did make the original Christmas wreath but a very talented lady upcycled it for me… it’s looking very pretty 🌸
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks beautiful.. Good to make use of it year round.. theme it for different holiday celebration s.
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact