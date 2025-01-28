Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 709
Upcycled Christmas Wreath
I can’t claim credit for this but I did make the original Christmas wreath but a very talented lady upcycled it for me… it’s looking very pretty 🌸
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
709
photos
44
followers
77
following
194% complete
View this month »
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th January 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Looks beautiful.. Good to make use of it year round.. theme it for different holiday celebration s.
January 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close