Photo 710
Coffee time
Lovely coffee catch up with my sister…. We had shared the cake so this is just half of it 😇
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
Beverley
ace
Lovely presentation…
January 30th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Cute design in the froth!
January 30th, 2025
GaryW
Love the design in the coffee!
January 30th, 2025
