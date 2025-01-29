Previous
Next
Coffee time by wendystout
Photo 710

Coffee time

Lovely coffee catch up with my sister…. We had shared the cake so this is just half of it 😇
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely presentation…
January 30th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Cute design in the froth!
January 30th, 2025  
GaryW
Love the design in the coffee!
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact