‘Sameplace’ 2 days early by wendystout
‘Sameplace’ 2 days early

It should be for 1st of February but I’ve got surgery tomorrow 😬 on my hip so probably got to rest for the next week
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
Beverley ace
Wishing you all the best for tomorrow…
January 30th, 2025  
GaryW
A beautiful scene! Praying all goes well with your surgery!
January 30th, 2025  
