Previous
Photo 712
Waiting
Aww bless him… I can’t take credit for this one as my son took it and sent it to me as I was recovering ❤️🩹 yesterday… both of them are very sweet
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful he’s sooo gorgeous… waiting for you.
Look after you… slowly slowly.
February 1st, 2025
