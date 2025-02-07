Previous
A parcel of squishiness by wendystout
Photo 720

A parcel of squishiness

Great delight today when this arrived… can’t wait to start a new project… I am trying to finish another first but I might be to tempted with this one 🤣🤣
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Wendy Stout

JackieR ace
Another CAL?? Lovely colours
February 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous colour combination, looking forward to seeing what it will be.
February 8th, 2025  
