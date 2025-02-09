Previous
Such concentration by wendystout
Photo 722

Such concentration

Decorating Valentine’s Day biscuits with my special little granddaughter 💌
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Cute capture, so much tension in those little hands.
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact